Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He Is Taking Drake Over Kendrick Lamar Amid Their Beef

Everyone is talking about Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole right now, including Stephen A. Smith. Perhaps sports media's biggest personality, the First Take icon has been chiming in and getting involved in this big three conversation ever since "Like That" dropped. He did a segment for it on his self-titled talk show where he expressed his excitement for the competition, as long as it does not result in violence. Now, Stephen A. is back with some more commentary on it, explaining why he is taking Drake over Kendrick.

He gave his patented "soliloquy" on the topic during his guest appearance on the hit podcast Drink Champs, according to Hollywood Unlocked. Overall, it is a pretty solid argument from Stephen A., with the main point being that Drake is always able to keep chugging. "I’m going to go with Drake because even though everybody knows Kendrick Lamar and how gifted he is you got too many people periodically trying to come at Drake and he’s always standing," he says. "Like mainstream, globally he’s one of those dudes."

Stephen A. Makes A Compelling Case For Drake Over Kendrick

Smith continues, "It could be the look, it could be how he communicates. It could be his flavor it could be anything, but Drake damn near seems impenetrable... I don’t hear too many people coming at Kendrick Lamar but everybody is always trying to come at Drake and obviously I can relate to that." Some fans disagreed, saying that Drake gets targeted a lot because he is any easy target. Consequently, Kendrick is more impenetrable because hardly anyone steps to him. We saw how that worked out for J. Cole as of late, even though it was commendable.

What are your thoughts on Stephen A. taking Drake over Kendrick Lamar in a Drink Champs debate? Do you see the vision with his reasoning for taking him, why or why not? If Drake responds to Kendrick, how do you think that will end up? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Stephen A. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and sports.

