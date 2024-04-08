Mick Jenkins Says He's "Disgusted" And "Disappointed" By J. Cole's Apology To Kendrick Lamar

Everyone has started talking about the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef all over again. Two weeks ago, Kendrick Lamar threw down the gauntlet when he took shots at both Cole and Drake on the song "Like That" from the new Metro Boomin & Future album. The song immediately shot to the very top spot on the Hot 100 and just today it was announced that the song will spend a second week at the top spot. That second week comes on the back of a J. Cole response, then a response to the response that has everyone in hip-hop, including Mick Jenkins, giving their takes.

Over the weekend, J. Cole dropped his new mixtape Might Delete Later which contained the track "7 Minute Drill." The song featured a response to Kendrick's bars that many considered lackluster. Cole faced quite a bit of criticism from rappers and rap fans online for his weak response, so much so that he went back on his claims just a few days later. During his headlining set at his own Dreamville festival, he apologized for the diss and claimed that the album could very well live up to its name as he might take it down. That caused even more fiery debate among the rap community. See where Mick Jenkins came down on the newest developments below.

Mick Jenkins Upset That J. Cole Apologized

Many have praised J. Cole for walking back on his diss, wondering why two of the best rappers in the game right now even need to be beefing. But Mick Jenkins felt differently, saying that Cole going back on his diss was a letdown to the competitive spirit of rap. "As a. rappers rapper. As a competitor. I am surprised, I am disgusted. I am disappointed," a tweet he made on the situation reads. It was just one in a series of posts he made about the situation explaining why he disagrees with the move of Cole going back on his new track.

What do you think of Mick Jenkins take on J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar right after releasing a response track? Do you agree that rappers should be more competitive with each other? Let us know in the comment section below.

