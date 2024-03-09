Mick Jenkins Teams Up With Thelonious For Dark, Jazzy Cut "Yuck Freestyle"

One of the reasons Mick Jenkins is so versatile as an artist is that he fit on top of any production and kill it. While some might think that having a gritty and loud delivery could put you in a box, he makes it work. But that is not to say that the Alabama native cannot dial it back either. It was one of the main reasons why The Patience was such a success. His 2023 album contains some of the strongest rap records of the year such as "Show & Tell," "Farm to Table," "Smoke Break-Dance," and more. In 2024, Mick Jenkins has been prolific with the features lately and he continues that hot streak with "Yuck Freestyle."

Here, the veteran MC brings his wild trademark cadence to a dark and jazzy beat. The lead artist on this cut is Thelonious. He is making his debut on the HNHH site and unfortunately, there is not too much information on him. However, after doing some digging it appears he hails from Canada. Additionally, Thelonious has been releasing material since 2020.

Listen To "Yuck Freestyle" By Thelonious & Mick Jenkins

From 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, he had been putting out tracks with Three Entertainment Group. After that, Thelonious switched over to Unit 01. This is him and Mick's first-ever collaboration and we are going to need more from them in the future. Be sure to check it out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Yuck Freestyle," by Mick Jenkins and Thelonious? Is this one of Mick's best guest performances lately, why or why not? Is this your time hearing Thelonious? If not, what tracks do you mess with from him? What is your favorite element of the song and why?

