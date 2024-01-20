collaboration new single
- SongsSteelo Brim & VIC MENSA Pair Up Again For "N**** Dreams"Steelo and VIC are coasting effortlessly over a punchy drum-filled beat. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMidwxst Is Moving On From A Toxic Lover On "Mistakes" With 9livesThe South Carolina bred multi-hyphenate is back following his excellent debut LP. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRansom, Harry Fraud, & Boldy James Collide For Luxurious "Live From The Roxy"The producing legend teams up with two of the best lyrical talents in the game. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSiR & Isaiah Rashad Come Face To Face With Their Problems On "Karma"SiR goes back to his melodic bag. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRay Vaughn & Pusha T Deliver Fantastic Performances On "Problems"Ray and Push are unintentionally trying to out rap each other. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsYung Lean Continues His Streak Of Odd Collaborations On "SPIRIT OF THUNDER"This is a great song for a late-night cruise. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLola Brooke Teams Up Drill Collective 41 For Explosive "Becky"Two of NY's hottest drill talents collide for a raunchy party slapper. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsConway The Machine & Joey Bada$$ Go The Distance On "Vertino"The two NY MCs go bar for bar. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMIKE & Tony Seltzer Provide Their Take On Early 2000's "R&B"The underground NY MC mocks and pays homage to the R&B sound 20 years ago. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsGhetts Pens A Brutally Honest Song About "Double Standards" With SamphaTwo of the UK's best collaborate for the first time. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNardo Wick & Sexyy Red Meet Up For The First Time On Raunchy Banger "Somethin'"Nardo drops his first solo single in nearly one year. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsPeewee Longway & NBA YoungBoy Meet Up To Flex Their Wealth On "Nose Ring"This is the second time these Southern rappers have linked up for a track. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsOvrkast. Drops Wintery & Whimsical Track "January" With Navy BlueOvrkast. is bound to have another great year after dropping this. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsHit-Boy Continues Torrent Stretch Of Music With "ANOTHER ONE" Featuring Big Hit & LaRussellHit-Boy is getting ready for another album. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Has Another One With "Silence STArEs Me Down" Featuring Rich Brian & CucoThis alternative slow-mo jam is so peaceful. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMaxo Kream Drops Hedonistic Anthem "Bang The Bus" With EvilgianeEvilgiane continues to gain more and more notoriety. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsShenseea And Masicka Talk About Sneaky Links On Di Genius-Produced "Hit & Run"This is her first offering since "Beama" back in November. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs60 East, Elzhi, And Evidence Are In Sync On "Wet Roads"Everyone delivers in every phase. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsChe Noir Previews Upcoming EP With "Junior High" Featuring Evidence And Your Old DroogGreat lyricism as always from Che and the gang. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsAnycia Continues To Flourish With Latto Collab "BACK OUTSIDE"Latto teased the song and music video a couple of days ago. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSkepta ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba, And Tribal Mark Bring A Great Groove To Lead Single "Jangrova"Skepta is back and wow, what a comeback. By Zachary Horvath