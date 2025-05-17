ian & Nino Paid Deliver Hustling Banger "Get To It"

ian is not the most beloved rapper, especially when it comes to his well-established peers. But the Missouri-born talent does have healthy fan base, which has only been growing since 2024. That would be the year that ian exploded for his debut mixtape, Valedictorian.
The project showed a lot of love to 2010s giants Future, Chief Keef, and even some Gucci Mane. However, that's also been a gripe for a lot of folks online. Is it a race thing? Maybe? But ian is only doing what so many other artists in hip-hop have done.
That is pulling inspiration from others and attempting to put their own twist on it. Slowly but surely, ian has been creating a more idiosyncratic sound. It's going to take time and that's okay.
Others see the vision, especially XXL, who is potentially going to feature the Dallas-based MC and producer in the 2025 Freshman Class.
We think he's got a great chance of making the final cut and we are rooting for him over here! But while he anxiously awaits that, ian is back with a track that was made for those who grind now and think later.
"Get To It" also features Nino Paid and both share some solid chemistry as they rap with a sense of urgency about chasing the bag and fame. Check out the new cut below.
ian & Nino Paid "Get To It"
Quotable Lyrics:
Huh, I ain't checked in with my h*es in a minute
Forget 'em, they askin' too much from the kid
Lil' b*tch, front row tearin' my sweater
Boy, please come put this lil' ho on a leash
Walk in that b*tch like Eazy-E
Hell nah, we is not even-Steve'