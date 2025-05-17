ian & Nino Paid Deliver Hustling Banger "Get To It"

BY Zachary Horvath 24 Views
ian, who's turning 20 years old in the next two weeks, has been steadily rising since his breakout 2024 with two tapes and singles galore.

ian is not the most beloved rapper, especially when it comes to his well-established peers. But the Missouri-born talent does have healthy fan base, which has only been growing since 2024. That would be the year that ian exploded for his debut mixtape, Valedictorian.

The project showed a lot of love to 2010s giants Future, Chief Keef, and even some Gucci Mane. However, that's also been a gripe for a lot of folks online. Is it a race thing? Maybe? But ian is only doing what so many other artists in hip-hop have done.

That is pulling inspiration from others and attempting to put their own twist on it. Slowly but surely, ian has been creating a more idiosyncratic sound. It's going to take time and that's okay.

Others see the vision, especially XXL, who is potentially going to feature the Dallas-based MC and producer in the 2025 Freshman Class.

We think he's got a great chance of making the final cut and we are rooting for him over here! But while he anxiously awaits that, ian is back with a track that was made for those who grind now and think later.

"Get To It" also features Nino Paid and both share some solid chemistry as they rap with a sense of urgency about chasing the bag and fame. Check out the new cut below.

ian & Nino Paid "Get To It"

Quotable Lyrics:

Huh, I ain't checked in with my h*es in a minute
Forget 'em, they askin' too much from the kid
Lil' b*tch, front row tearin' my sweater
Boy, please come put this lil' ho on a leash
Walk in that b*tch like Eazy-E
Hell nah, we is not even-Steve'

