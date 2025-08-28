ian Is "Rich In Rome" Alongside Nino Paid & Lazer Dim 700

ian, the viral sensation whose music has polarized hip-hop fans and critics alike, returned with a new single. The track is titled "Rich In Rome," featuring Nino Paid and Lazer Dim 700. The accompanying video was in fact shot in Italy, giving more credence to the title.

Today's release marks the second official collaboration between ian and Nino Paid, after May's "Get To It." Now, they've brought in Lazer Dim 700, which turns the whole thing into a minor event, as these are three of 2025's XXL Freshmen. The trio displays the chemistry of three people who spent a lot of time around each other this summer, and it is not a bad song at all. Lyrically, there is not a lot to talk about. However, the beat, produced by the always excellent Cardo Got Wings, sounds great and will bump on a speaker.

Earlier this summer, ian's XXL Freshman freestyle dominated online conversation. He brought the controversial song to Lollapalooza, where a raucous crowd turned up for the track. It is remarkable that the 20-year-old has turned what most perceived to be 15 minutes of fame into a genuine fanbase.

With "Rich In Rome" and more music on the way, he shows no signs of slowing down. Just last month, he met Drake, earning a co-sign that most budding rappers dream of. It will be interesting to see how his career continues to progress. Until then, take a listen to the new track below.

ian, Nino Paid, & Lazer Dim 700 - "Rich In Rome"

