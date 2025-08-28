Drake's New York OVO Store Vandalized By Alleged Arsonist With Hammer

Drake is getting a lot of love on his current European tour, but across the Atlantic, it seems like there's plenty of hate as well coming from New York City. According to Page Six and TMZ, law enforcement recently arrested a woman for causing over $2,300 worth of property damage to his OVO store in Manhattan's Noho neighborhood on Tuesday (August 26).

Furthermore, police charged her on suspicion of criminal mischief and alleged attempted arson. Witnesses reportedly claimed that the woman, identified as Queens resident Shauna Stoner, tried to set the store on fire. But no footage or official report has confirmed this accusation at press time.

What folks did see was a TMZ-obtained video of Stoner smashing things and windows with a hammer inside the store, which the recorder took from outside. "It was just to cut up his clothes that he stole. My designs!" she said when police arrested her.

The woman reportedly sprayed various OVO items with spray paint, pulled a knife out, knocked merch and clothing over, and smashed the store's windows. A representative for the "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" superstar reportedly declined Page Six's request for comment.

We will see whether or not the 6ix God himself speaks out about this incident, which is not the first time Drake's OVO stores experienced vandalism. In the immediate aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us," some folks spray-painted graffiti of the phrase at his London location. As for Shauna Stoner's situation, though, nothing ties this to that beef as of writing this article, so it's probably completely unrelated.

In addition, store sources reportedly claimed Stoner has no connection to October's Very Own either. As for when the New York City OVO store will open again – or if it already did – it's unclear at press time.