Kendrick Lamar Fans Troll Drake By Playing "Not Like Us" In OVO Store: Watch

Some fans are still totally committed to Kendrick and Drake's feud.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral feud has mostly died down for the time being. Evidently, some fans are still completely invested regardless. The last listeners have heard from the Toronto-born performer, he was working on a major move down South, as well as gearing up to drop some new music this summer. As for Kendrick, he's kept pretty quiet since unleashing "Not Like Us." It's become a huge fan-favorite of the lyrical battle in the weeks following its release.

Nonetheless, Kendrick's widely believed to be the winner of the beef, which his fans continue to celebrate. Earlier this week, for example, a couple of them stopped by one of Drizzy's OVO Sound stores with a mission in mind. User @vozziitbackup shared a video of the excursion on TikTok, proving just how far they were willing to go to troll Drake.

Kendrick Lamar Fans Are Committed

In the video, two men are seen walking into the store, blasting "Not Like Us" out of a speaker which appears to be hidden in a backpack. As they danced to the diss track, some giggling could be heard in the background. Luckily, this suggests that other shoppers weren't too offended by their antics. Eventually, however, it looks as if they were asked to stop filming and leave the store by a staff member. They did this not once, but twice, making it clear that they were committed.

The video has left TikTok commenters split. While some find the bold act harmless and funny, others just think it's corny and disruptive to staff and other innocent people trying to shop. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar fans trolling Drake by playing "Not Like Us" in an OVO store? Do you think things have gone too far, or was their trolling harmless? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

