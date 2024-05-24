Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Rakes In $317K From Streaming In A Week

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" continues to see major success, quickly becoming a fan favorite after dropping earlier this month. Arguably the most successful track of their entire lyrical battle, "Not Like Us" sees Kendrick accuse Drake of being a pedophile, coin his iconic "A minor" bar, and much more. Its significance in the viral beef has translated into streams and sales too. It broke multiple records in the weeks following its release.

"Not Like Us" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in just five days of tracking. It also moved a million units in only 12 days. It was the fastest song to do so this year, coming in ahead of hits from the likes of megastars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and more. Of course, this has left fans curious just how much cash Kendrick has been able to earn with the song.

Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Continues To See Sucess

Reportedly, it generated roughly $280K in its first week and broke Drake's record for most streams in 24 hours. The song continues to excel commercially, raking in $317K from streams alone this week, according to a new Tweet from DJ Akademiks. It's now the second-highest-grossing song of the week. Aside from providing K-Dot with a sizable chunk of change, "Not Like Us" has also become synonymous with his explosive feud with Drake, something fans will associate with both of them for years to come.

The song has been co-signed by several of Kendrick's high-profile peers too, including Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad, and more. It even inspired DaBaby to show off some of his own writing skills this week, as he delivered a praise-worthy freestyle over the track. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" continuing to rake in earnings? What about it being the second-highest-grossing song this week? Are you surprised, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

