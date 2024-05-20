TI Recalls Hearing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" For The 1st Time At Usher's House

TI says that he was at a barbecue at Usher's house when he heard Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" for the first time. He detailed the moment the party caught wind of the diss track during a recent interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

T.I. began by revealing that he's been hearing the song played in the clubs. "I was at Usher's house. We were having a little get-together. A barbecue or what have you," he began. He added: "Any social circle you gather during that time period, that's gonna be the conversation. So everybody was, just as you said, listening to the records as they dropped." He then explained that as they were listening to "Family Matters," T.I. noticed that "Not Like Us" dropped. "Those are moments that hip-hop created," he said. From there, he revealed that they all went to the club and both diss tracks played. “It all stimulates the attention of this thing that we do, what we know and love so much. So, I think that any time you got two giants in a field that are worthy opponents, you know that can match wits with one another, I feel like it’s gon’ be good for the game,” he said.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Is Man’s Hilarious Response To Getting Ghosted

TI Attends Usher's "Coming Home" Release Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: T.I. attends Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event at Red Martini on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

While he does feel its good for the game of hip-hop, he did, however, add: “I will say this, they done kinda f**ked it up for some other people who were planning to drop, you know what I’m saying, in this period. I think the people were like, ‘D**n, I was gon’ drop but, you know, let me just see this through.’” Check out his full comments on the matter below.

TI Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake

Drake followed Lamar's "Not Like Us" with "The Heart Part 6" the following day, but both have been silent in the time since. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Left Dreamville Festival Before J Cole Went On Stage, Mandii B Claims

[Via]