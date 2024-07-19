DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Kendrick Lamar Sneak Diss Ready

Ak apparently heard something.

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar will be the hip-hop story of 2024. Nothing will come along that tops it in terms of importance or attention. It was a fun time for all involved, except for maybe Drake. That being said, the battle may not be over. DJ Akademiks has continued to hint at the possibility that the 6 God has more to say about his enemy on record. Drake has been quiet, at least by Drake standards. During a new stream, though, DJ Akademiks claimed that some K. Dot sneak disses are on the way.

Ak's allegiance to Drake is inarguable. That being said, the hip-hop personality does appear to have an inside line to the OVO camp. His predictions and debunking of rumors has been mostly spot on. He's not infallible, of course, but when it comes to new Drake material, he has enough credibility to be believable. He voiced excitement over the next phase of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, which he called sneak dissing time. "It's really never over," he noted. "I can't wait to hear the first sneak diss." Akademiks went to share some additional information, but he caught himself. "Matter of fact," he said, before pausing. "I won't even tell y'all what I heard."

DJ Akademiks Alludes To Unreleased Drake Music

DJ Akademiks' excitement did make it seem like he knew something the public didn't, though. "I can't wait to hear the first sneak diss Drake got," he explained. "That's dissing Kendrick. How he positions it, that's gonna be interesting. How does he position it..." It's been a few months since Drake and Kendrick Lamar swapped diss tracks, but the beef appears to very much be active. Lamar is still riding high on the success of his Drake diss, "Not Like Us," which went back to number one on Billboard. Dot's former label mate, Ab-Soul, also tweeted about the possibility of Drake picking the battle back up.