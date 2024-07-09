Ab-Soul Believes Drake Can Redeem Himself But Only On One Condition

Ab-Soul is still rocking with his TDE family.

Ab-Soul is one of the most respected MCs in the game, and his catalog truly speaks for itself. Overall, the artist has collaborated with some of rap's biggest superstars. Of course, as a member of TDE, he got to work with Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and even SZA. He's part of the Black Hippy collective, and he got to reunite with his groupmates during "The Pop Out" on Juneteenth. Furthermore, he was also recently featured in the "Not Like Us" music video.

Having said all of that, Ab-Soul has certainly been in close proximity to Kendrick's beef with Drake. Lamar even rapped "6:16 In LA" directly to Ab-Soul on stage at the Forum. Despite all of this, Soul still has a lot of respect for Drake as an MC. We know this because the artist went on a bit of a Twitter rant this morning where he spoke about the beef. Below, Soul reveals that he thinks Drake can redeem himself here. However, he can only do so by being the best version of himself.

Ab-Soul Talks Rap Beef

That said, Ab-Sould did make sure to make one thing clear here. He does not believe Drake ever had a chance against Kendrick. Knowing what we know now, that sentiment seems to have been proven true, even if Drizzy did put up a good fight. "If Drake is the MC I imagine he can be. Redemption is not off the table," Ab-Soul said. "But b4 my rant gets out of context. He could never Fucc wit da Gang’Nem on sum rap shyt. That was Never a question."