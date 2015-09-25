Jay Rock can truly say he started from the bottom. Hailing from Watts, California, known for its low income and gang activity, Johnny McKinzie made it out after meeting Top Dawg Entertainment CEO, Anthony Tiffith. Tiffith offered the former Blood street gang member a contract to his label. Jay Rock is now a member of super group Black Hippy, along with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul. He is notably featured on Kendrick’s banger “Money Trees,” which they both performed at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards. Besides his fellow Black Hippy members, Jay Rock has worked with a plethora of artists including Flo Rida, Tech N9ne, 50 Cent, E-40, Glasses Malone, Omarion, Mac Miller, will.i.am., and Lil Wayne.

He released his long-awaited sophomore album, 90059, in September 2015, to very positive reviews.

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images