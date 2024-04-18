Ab-Soul Hits Billboard Hot 100 With J. Cole Assist, A Career Milestone

Ab-Soul has a reason to celebrate! The Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) rapper has recently scored his first Billboard Hot 100 entry. The win is a courtesy of a collaboration with none other than J. Cole. Cole's track "Pi," featuring Ab-Soul and rising talent Daylyt, has not only made its mark on the Hot 100 but has also ascended to No. 29 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It appears on Cole's mixtape Might Delete Later. For Ab-Soul, this achievement marks a significant breakthrough in his career. Moreover, it signals a new chapter of recognition and acclaim.

Despite his longstanding presence in the rap game, Ab-Soul's journey to chart success has been one of gradual ascent rather than meteoric rise. Known for his lyricism, Ab-Soul has carved out a niche. Moreover, he has a dedicated fan base that's drawn to his thought-provoking narratives. Throughout his career, Ab-Soul has collaborated with a roster of hip-hop legends. He has earned respect within the industry for his artistic integrity and lyrical ability. From studio sessions with Nas and Hit-Boy to teaching courses on songwriting technique at Mickey Factz's Pendulum Ink Academy, Ab-Soul has continually sought to push the boundaries of his artistry while staying true to his roots.

Read More: J. Cole's "No Role Modelz" Hits Massive Spotify Accomplishment

Ab-Soul Earns First Charting Record

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Recording artist Ab-Soul performs onstage during the Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock concert during 2015 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/FilmMagic)

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the track "Pi" received some backlash. J. Cole delivers verses that have stirred controversy due to his potentially insensitive content. In one segment, Cole's lyrics raise questions, as they could be interpreted as containing casual transphobic undertones. He raps, "Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the 'Gram? Tell us/They plead the fifth, I'm seeing hints of a trans fella/In cancel culture's vicinity, he's no killer, trust me/Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a pussy, period." However, only time will tell if he plans on clearing it up or not.

Looking ahead, the future appears promising for Ab-Soul. Top Dawg Entertainment's announcement of a deluxe version of his current album, HERBERT, suggests that fans can expect more from the TDE star in the coming months. Moreover, with LeBron James reportedly stepping in to A&R his next project, the artist's trajectory seems destined for even greater heights. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

Read More: J Cole Called Out For Transphobic Bars On "Might Delete Later" Track "Pi"