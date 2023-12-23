J. Cole's "No Role Modelz" Hits Massive Spotify Accomplishment

J. Cole hasn't dropped that much new solo material as of late, although his feature run has been absolutely legendary. Still, that doesn't mean that his beloved work fell off people's rotation at all; if anything, you could say it's stronger than ever. Moreover, arguably the rapper's biggest hit, "No Role Modelz," just accomplished something stunning and garnered over two billion streams on Spotify recently. Few rap hits can claim this title, and fewer still are such balanced offerings of style, substance, and singularity. The Dreamville boss should feel very proud of this, even if he's always found inspiration in artistic growth rather than commercial metrics.

Furthermore, if you want proof of J. Cole's skills, look no further than another titan of the game: Nicki Minaj. Her praise for his contribution to Pink Friday 2 was quite wholesome and indicative of his status. "This man J. Cole had a 2 hour talk with me," she wrote. "2. Two!!!! Didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch but ummm 2 days later I heard this verse & couldn’t stop crying. The end. In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together. Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do. Smile."

J. Cole's "No Role Modelz" Enters The Two-Billion Streams Club

In other news, the North Carolina MC also recently received 23 new certifications from the RIAA, so this milestone is contributing to a wild streak of success in many different lanes in 2023. What's more is that these new plaques ranged across his entire discography. That's proof that J. Cole is still atop the game, whether it's about the weight of his catalog or his current success. We can't wait to see what he'll do next, even if it might be his last full-length project for some time.

Meanwhile, do you think that "No Role Modelz" is one of Cole's best-ever songs? Are you going to see him and Drake on tour later in 2024?

