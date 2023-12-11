Busta Rhymes Struggles To Decide Between Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole For Greatest Ever List

Busta Rhymes was torn between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole while rounding out his picks for the greatest rappers of all time. During an appearance on Amazon Music’s +44 Podcast, Busta explained that Cole releasing more music than Kendrick keeps him in the race. Other names he listed include himself, Rakim, Nas, and Eminem.

“Greatest rapper ever? I don’t think I have one,” Busta said. “I could say five. Rakim. Some might disagree with me but Nas. I would say Eminem. I’m starting to feel like there some new guys that are starting to go into that list to me. I’m almost there with J. Cole but I’m still torn between him and Kendrick. I’m talking about only bars! If Kendrick was to get active in the same way that Cole is being active, it would be a way different conversation but again, I’m torn between Cole and Kendrick, but it would be one of them two.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 16: Musicians Kendrick Lamar (L) and Busta Rhymes attend the 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014 at the Smoothie King Center on February 16, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

From there, Busta continued: “I still didn’t put none of them two in the fourth place. I was just saying that it was gonna be a new guy cause they are really starting to really earn their right to passage and to be in the top 5 greatest of all time to me. I would definitely say Jay-Z. I’m Biggie-biased. I’m Biggie biased because I think what he has done between two albums everybody obviously had an opportunity to work way longer than him and they still can’t top what he has done in two albums. I think that’s my list.” Check out his full comments on the topic below.

Cole and Kendrick have been competing for their place among the best rappers in the game for years at this point. They've even discussed making a collaborative album together, even though it never came to fruition. Be on the lookout for further updates on Busta Rhymes on HotNewHipHop.

