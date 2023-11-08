DJ Akademiks Believes J. Cole Is Telling The World That He’s Better Than Drake & Kendrick Lamar

DJ Akademiks has been a very prominent commentator on hip-hop for many years at this point. Overall, he has had some controversial opinions that have resulted in beef with various people. However, he still continues to give his opinions, regardless. After all, he understands just how important it is to stand on your word as a content creator. If you want to retain your fans, you need to show them that you are consistent. Ak certainly has a large fanbase, and they are not going away, anytime soon.

In a recent stream, Akademiks spoke at length about the recent J. Cole and Lil Yachty interview. Throughout that interview, Cole gave a lot of information. He spoke at length about his new album. Moreover, he got to explain his verse on "First Person Shooter" and what he sought to accomplish with it. However, Akademiks was looking to read between the lines a bit. In the video down below, Akademiks gives his opinion on the verse and what he thinks Cole was trying to do. Ultimately, it all boils down to Cole wanting to be on top.

DJ Akademiks Gives His Interpretation

For Akademiks, Cole is trying to tell people that he doesn't think Drake or even Kendrick Lamar could out-rap him. The big three in hip-hop right now are Drake, Cole, and Kendrick. Most would say Kendrick is on top, then Cole, and then Drake. However, Cole is someone who has gone on a magnificent feature run as of late. If he were to translate that into a full album with The Fall Off, then you could argue his spot as the number-one rapper in the entire world.

Be sure to let us know what you think of Akademiks' interpretation, in the comments section below.

