DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Tried To Mediate SZA Beef

During a recent conversation with DJ Vlad, DJ Akademiks recalled Drake calling him in the midst of his beef with SZA. "It was a very polite call. But, you know, they are very close friends and they were doing the album at the time. He wanted to see if there was any middle ground that could be reached. But I just told that it was an axe I needed to grind from a couple years back. I just needed to pop off, I got no issue with her. I love her and I actually went back on my platform and I said that listen, I was sending nothing but love and light," Akademiks explained.

SZA has been targeted a couple of times by the outspoken DJ, most recently in August of this year. Ak received heavy backlash after fat-shaming SZA on his massive social platform. "Let me keep it a bean, SZA is as fat as me. That's 100 percent facts. This is why when b-tches call me fat, I be laughing. You wh-res are fat, just like me. […] You suck that fat out of [your chin] and put it into your a-- and your a-- be looking lopsided. Your belly button be looking weird because they move that b-tch around, it's like tic-tac-toe," Ak said in the heavily-criticized rant.

Read More: DJ Vlad Defends DJ Akademiks Amid Misogyny Accusations

Akademiks Questions Drake's Jewish Identity

Furthermore, while Drake tried to play peacemaker on this occasion, he has also often been a target of Ak's ire. In recent months, Drizzy had his Jewish identity questioned over his silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict. "I do think when it comes to Drake and Khaled, it's probably a concerted effort of not trying to isolate people. It's like, 'If I say something, what will it even matter?'" Ak reasoned. However, he went in harder on Drake, especially in regards to Drake's Jewish heritage. "I think he's gone away from trying to be the, 'Hey, this is the Jewish rapper,'" he theorized.

Drake did eventually break his silence on the conflict, signing a widely-circulated letter calling for a ceasefire. “We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay. An end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two-thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them," the letter that Drake signed read in part.

Read More: DJ Akademiks’ 7 Biggest Beefs

[via]