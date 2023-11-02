DJ Akademiks To Go In On Everyone During Upcoming Live Stream

DJ Akademiks recently took to Twitter, dropping some hints about a live stream he has coming tonight. While it remains unclear exactly what the personality plans to discuss during the stream, his Tweet suggests that it'll be pretty juicy. He's been wrapped up in quite a bit of beef lately, including some involving none other than Saucy Santana.

Ak first took aim at Yung Miami, claiming that she perpetuated homophobia by calling him a gay slur. He further suggested that her diss was insulting to her best friend, Saucy Santana, because he's gay. Saucy Santana disagrees, however, and took to social media to defend the City Girl. The two of them traded a few more jabs before Saucy Santana threatened to sexually assault DJ Akademiks.

Read More: Queen Latifah Shades DJ Akademiks Amid Saucy Santana Beef

DJ Akademiks Drops Hints About Upcoming Stream

Fed up with the entire debacle, DJ Akademiks then went live to discuss the situation, getting emotional. He tearfully explained that he was afraid to clap back at Saucy Santana because he's worried about getting canceled. This went viral, and countless fans and peers have now weighed in on the feud. Many are claiming that Akademiks hasn't shown much concern about disrespecting others in the past, specifically, Black women. Yung Miami, for instance, took the opportunity to remind everyone of the impact that his comments have had on her in the past. "I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while was 6 months pregnant," she wrote. Queen Latifah also threw a bit of shade on her Instagram Story, reposting a user's message about him never holding back when it comes to Black women.

It's safe to say that Ak has quite a bit to discuss, and his live stream is sure to spark even more conversations. Will you be tuning in for DJ Akademiks' live stream tonight? What do you think he'll be discussing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks In Tears Over Saucy Santana Beef, Dr. Umar & Yung Miami Weigh In

[Via]