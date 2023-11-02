DJ Akademiks In Tears Over Saucy Santana Beef, Dr. Umar & Yung Miami Weigh In

DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana have been embroiled in a pretty heated feud as of late. Overall, it all started after Akademiks made some unsavory comments about the City Girls. In particular, he went after Yung Miami and accused her of perpetuating homophobia. Eventually, Santana got into the mix and things escalated very fast. In fact, Santana even threatened Akademiks with rape, which subsequently led to some heated discourse on social media.

In response to all of this, Akademiks found himself on a livestream where he was speaking to his viewers. During the stream, he was visibly upset to the point of tears. It was here where he claimed that women support double standards and that it is okay when men are threatened with rape. Furthermore, he almost sobbed as he noted that he wanted to go off on Santana but couldn't. In his eyes, whatever he would say about the rapper would get him canceled. It was all a very bizarre scene that immediately went viral.

DJ Akademiks Cries

With this clip making the rounds online, Yung Miami decided to give her two cents on what was happening. She harkened back to a time in which Akademiks laughed at her for her pain. "I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while was 6 months pregnant," Yung Miami wrote. Additionally, Dr. Umar was asked to speak up on the situation. He claims people want him to form some sort of peace treaty between the two. The psychologist also added: "I don't want to see a man get his cheeks clapped."

Dr. Umar And Yung Miami Speak

This feud is one that has hit a very uncomfortable spot. It is clear that Akademiks is taking it all pretty hard, however, he has been known to antagonize people in the past. He has also taken things a bit too far, and now, he is on the other side. Only time will tell whether or not the fences can be mended here. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

