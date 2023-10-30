DJ Akademiks Says Nicki Minaj Has “Masculine Energy”

DJ Akademiks discussed Nicki Minaj and her romantic relationships during a recent sit-down with VladTV. In doing so, he theorized that Minaj has a "masculine energy" in her love life and is the "alpha" in her relationships.

The conversation began with DJ Vlad discussing Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty. "There are few women who are so alpha, in a sense, in how they're in a relationship-- I mean, she's regarded as 'The Queen' by her fans," Akademiks said. "You think she wanna hear a guy who's not in the music industry tell her shit? You think she wanna go submit to a dude?"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Thinks Cardi B Would Beat Nicki Minaj In A Boxing Match, Would Bet $100K

Nicki Minaj Performs At MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

From there, Vlad told a story he heard about Nicki "violating" her former partner, Safaree Samuels, for speaking up during an interview. "I think that's her typical relationship," Akademiks responded. "The same type of leverage most men feel in a relationship when you're the rapper who gets an Instagram model who don't got no money, so it's like 'your way goes.' She has a lot of that energy in a lot of her life. She has that almost kind of masculine energy." Check out Akademiks' full comments on Minaj's relationship with Kenneth Petty below.

DJ Akademiks Discusses Nicki Minaj

It's not the first time Akademiks and Vlad have discussed Minaj. During a previous interview, Akademiks spoke about Minaj's passionate fanbase. "You know why Nicki's good? I wanna say great… her audience, and she has the best audience in Hip Hop," he said back in September. "Them Barbz, they will never believe anything—and Nicki does a good job of not making it apparent. You 'heard' it, you didn't 'see' it. So, like, when you say it, her audience is gonna take it as, 'Oh, you're just hating on Nicki'. [Minaj's] fanbase is so solid…if she's not the victim, no one believes it."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Calls Nicki Minaj A “Gangsta Bully” While Recalling Time She Threatened To Have Kenneth Petty “Break His Jaw”

[Via]