DJ Vlad Condemns Drake & DJ Khaled For Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict

Cole Blake
DJ Vlad called out both Drake and DJ Khaled for not speaking out on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine on social media, Tuesday. The CEO of VladTV says that the two, despite being Jewish and Palestinian, are too cowardly to address the situation.

Vlad began his rant: “Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?  It's not like Drake is too busy. He's been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album.  DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?” 

Drake & DJ Khaled At The Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artists Drake (L) and DJ Khaled attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

From there, he provided his theory as to their silence: “It's because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase.  Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans. That's the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac. You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”

DJ Vlad Slams Drake & DJ Khaled

The comments from Vlad come after a Hamas militant group attacked the Universo Paralello music festival near the Gaza Strip. At least 260 people were killed in the incident.

