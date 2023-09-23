Nicki Minaj “Uses Men As Crash Dummies,” DJ Vlad Claims

Nicki Minaj has had a lot going on lately. Earlier this week, her husband Kenneth Petty was put on house arrest after he threatened Cardi B's man, Offset. She then took to Instagram to put her alleged swatter on blast. Fans also suspect that she was insinuating Cardi was behind the whole thing.

Multiple people have since come forward, alleging that Nicki sent people "after them" in the past. As expected, this has sparked quite a bit of controversy. Now, DJ Vlad has taken to Twitter to weigh in. He had some pretty harsh words for the rap diva, and a warning for men pursuing "women like" her.

DJ Vlad Tells Men To "Avoid Women Like" Nicki Minaj

"Nicki Minaj's husband is on house arrest for threatening Offset," he began. "Right after that, she previews a song on IG saying she got killers who will pull up and do what she say. This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks' house for his comments about her. This is the same Nicki who told Meek Mill to have his crew beat up Quentin Miller, which then happened. Have you ever heard a woman scream, 'my man will f*ck you up!' over something she started herself? That's Nicki."

DJ Vlad continued, "If you want to see how these stories end, check out my interview with Travis Rudolph. After an argument with his girlfriend, she sent her brother and 3 other guys to shoot up his house. One of them ended up dead, another one got shot. Travis was charged with murder - which he luckily beat in trial due to self-defense. To all the men out there, I don't care how fat her a*s is or how good the sex is. Avoid women like Nicki who use men as crash dummies like the plague. I said what I said." What do you think of DJ Vlad's recent Twitter rant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

