Jason Lee Targeted By Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, And Their Affiliates: Report

Whether you love or hate him, Jason Lee's ability to make a name for himself as Hollywood's modern-day Gossip Girl is undeniably impressive. The media mogul has interviewed some of the biggest names in music and entertainment throughout his career, even launching his own REVOLT podcast earlier this year. Besides that, Lee also hosts Amazon Amp's The Daily Drop – a recent episode of which found him discussing the ongoing drama between Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and their husbands. The latest development in the dramatic saga saw Kenneth Petty placed on house arrest for several months after threatening Offset, a situation the Hollywood Unlocked CEO says he's all too familiar with.

"Lock them the f**k up," Lee said on his show earlier this week. "Now let me say another thing, if you’re a Barb and you support this behaviour, you support child molesters and rapists too. Because you’re also complicit. You’re funding the machine. But all of you are so sick now," he continued, pointing out Petty's troubling past. The 46-year-old blogger noted that he's a huge fan of Minaj's music, however, he's not into the aggression she and her other half are exhibiting toward Cardi and Set.

Jason Lee Spills Tea on Alleged Nicki Minaj Drama

"If anything happens to [Cardi and Offset], we know where to go," Lee advised listeners. "If you know Kenneth Petty’s parole officer, please send it to me. Email it to me right now. Send it to 'Hollywood Unlocked.' Please DM us. Because I’m gonna call him and send him this receipt that I got — tried to hire somebody to come get me." The since-deleted tweet above reveals receipts from Jason specifically claiming that Minaj was upset with Webb, a well-known Queens hustler, for "not going at" the media personality for "exposing" her partner.

As for the Queen of Rap's long-standing beef with Cardi B, she recently insinuated that the Hustlers actress was the one to call the cops on her husband. According to Minaj, her op's new "Bongos" single with Megan Thee Stallion missed the mark, leaving her desperate to cause a stir in the media. Read Nicki's words at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

