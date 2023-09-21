Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” Scores Top 5 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Debut

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are continuing to rack up impressive chart achievements for their new single "Bongos." Earlier this week the song made its debut on the Hot 100. It landed at number 14 in its first week directly in the middle of a sea of songs from Olivia Rodrigo's new album. While this is Megan Thee Stallion's first appearance on the Hot 100 this year, Cardi has had another collaboration sticking on the charts for months. She teamed up with Latto for "Put It On Da Floor Again" which debuted at number 13.

As it turns out, "Bongos" had an even more impressive debut on other charts. The song hit the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart this morning and climbed even higher. The track debuted at number 4 making it their second collaboration to reach the top 5 following "WAP." WAP topped the chart back in 2020 during the same week it reached number one on the Hot 100 itself. The pair have managed to find success with both their collaborations and as individual artists on the charts. Listen to "Bongos" below.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Disses Cardi B In Wild Instagram Story Freestyle

Cardi B And Megan The Stallion Score Top 5 Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Debut

Unfortunately for Cardi B fans, despite the release of a new single they'll have to keep waiting for a new album. After teasing her second project on and off all year she officially confirmed that the project wouldn't arrive until 2024. While she hasn't confirmed whether or not "Bongos" is officially the first single, the song has rushed out to early success regardless.

Megan Thee Stallion has also been teasing her fans with the potential of new music. After sharing pics from the studio earlier this year she confirmed that she's been working on new tunes. "Bongos" was her first new single of 2023 so far. What do you think of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion debuting their new single in the Top 5 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B Claps Back At Fans Who Claim She Shaded Offset With Her Anniversary Post

[Via]