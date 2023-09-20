Megan Thee Stallion Hints At Cardi B Collaborative EP & Tour

Megan Thee Stallion says that she has considered the idea of dropping a collaborative EP with Cardi B and would even be down to tour together. She discussed the possibility during an interview with Complex published on Tuesday.

“I literally think that’s the route that we’re going," she began. "So I’ve done two songs for her. And now I feel like I’m in a space where I know exactly what songs I want her to do for me. So we’re really building a little EP already. We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and [Cardi] going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that."

Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Perform At The VMAs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Megan and Cardi most recently worked on the single, "Bongos," which they performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards, last week. They also dropped one of the biggest songs of 2020, "WAP."

Megan also spoke more broadly about the new music that she's working on. Echoing similar comments she made while speaking with ET for a separate interview, she described herself as entering a "new chapter." “I’m making music that I really, really love,” she said. “I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about. But with this album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”

