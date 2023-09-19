Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Off Social Media & In A “Fresh Space”

Megan Thee Stallion says that she's starting a new chapter in her life, one absent of social media. She discussed the feeling of being in a "fresh space" during an interview with ET published on Tuesday. The discussion comes after she performed alongside Cardi B at the MTV Video Music Awards to showcase their new collaboration, "Bongos."

"I feel like I'm in such a fresh space, like everything about me is new," Megan told the outlet. "My attitude, my vibe. I feel like I'm starting a new chapter in my life. I think I've just gone through so much and I'm at a point where I don't care about a lot of stuff. I'm just so comfortable with myself. I'm like, 'OK, at this point, girl, what's the worst thing that can happen?' I'm just into taking risks right now."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At The VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Megan went on to say that being off social media, she hasn't been taking inspiration from anybody because she's got "no clue" what's going on. "I don't have any inspiration from anybody out right now [because] I feel like as an artist, you see other artists doing things and it's like, 'Oh my god, I got to keep up,'" she added. "I have no clue what anybody's doing, so the music that I been making, it feels good to me." Megan also says that her lack of an online presence meant she didn't even know about the rumored drama between herself and Justin Timberlake.

Megan Thee Stallion On Being Off Social Media

Either way, Megan says she's reached a place where she is truly in love with herself. "I always like to think of myself as a confident person, I always [act] that I didn't care about much, I was nonchalant, but it took me to go through things where so many people were talking about me constantly, to where I had to realize, 'OK, maybe you're not as nonchalant and carefree as you thought you were,'" she admitted. "So, I had to take a step back [and] reevaluate myself. I had to get in a comfortable position with myself, and now I genuinely can say that I'm in love with Megan. I'm in love with Megan Thee Stallion."

