mtv vmas
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She's Off Social Media & In A "Fresh Space"Megan Thee Stallion says that she's learned to love herself.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIs Halle Bailey Pregnant? VMAs Insiders Spill Tea On Singer's Baby RumoursThe 23-year-old is known for being affectionate by nature, but reportedly gave out far less hugs than usual at this year's ceremony.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSZA's Sizzles In White Dress As She Thanks MTV For Her Latest AwardApparently, SZA has not been the one posting her photos. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearChloe X Halle Rock Elegant Dresses For The VMAsThe sisters always know how to dress for the occasion. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSaweetie Roasted For Bone Dress And Teleprompter MishapSaweetie came through with a unique look.By Alexander Cole
- TVMetro Boomin Performs At VMAs, Teases Future Project, And Pays Tribute To His MotherMetro paid tribute to his "Superhero" mother. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSexyy Red Reveals Why She Looked Bored At The VMAsSexyy Red was going viral last night.By Alexander Cole
- TVLil Wayne Brings "Uproar" And "Kat Food" To The VMAsLil Wayne shows that he can still bring the house down. By Zachary Horvath
- TVCardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Go Tropical With Their Performance Of "Bongos" At The VMAsCardi B and Megan went full tropical for their performance.By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentUsher's Best Award Show PerformancesWhne it comes to the stage, Usher knows how to captivate an audience. Take a look at some of his best live performances.By Gale Love
- MusicFat Joe Recalls How 50 Cent Beef Cost Him $20 MillionFat Joe says a beef with 50 Cent cost him $20 million back in 2005.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAries Spears Addresses Lizzo's VMAs Speech, Calls Out Women Who Supported HerSpears talked about Lizzo speaking on her haters and had a bit to say about the women on social media who came to the singer's defense.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Khaled Praises J.I.D & His "The Forever Story": "I'm A Fan""God Did" came out the same day so J.I.D playfully told the producer "you beat me" and asked to be on Khaled's next record.By Erika Marie
- MusicJack Harlow VMAs Song Of The Summer Win Over Beyoncé, Drake, Future & More Causes UproarThe public accused the VMAs of being rigged after Harlow won the fan-voted category over BTS's Jung Kook, Doja Cat, Lizzo, and others.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBen Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Guest Leaves Ceremony In AmbulanceAn ambulance was spotted taking a wedding guest away from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding.By Cole Blake