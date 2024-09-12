Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage To Beyonce & Britney Spears At The MTV VMAs

Meg always gives her flowers.

As host of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, there was a lot on Megan Thee Stallion's mind last night (Wednesday, September 11). But one thing she certainly didn't forget about was to pay tribute to iconic VMAs history, current big moments in pop culture, and two superstars who represent these pillars to a tee. The Houston femcee recreated Beyonce's stunning one-piece outfit in red, white, and blue that she used to introduce Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games. Then, she replicated Britney Spears' classic outfit for her 2001 VMAs performance of "I'm A Slave 4 U," complete with a snake that scared the living daylights out of her. "I tried to hold it down for Britney," Meg shared.

Of course, we know how much Megan Thee Stallion loves her Houston, Texas sister Beyoncé. "Yall i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol," she expressed on Instagram, where she posted a video of her performing with Queen Bey at their home city's RENAISSANCE tour stop. "I will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE. This means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you [queen bee emoji] thank you thank you thank you for everything."

Megan Thee Stallion's Tributes To Beyonce & Britney Spears

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion hasn't said much publicly about Britney Spears to our knowledge, but this homage certainly makes that admiration and inspiration clear. Overall, it seemed like she had a great time as host and performer. However, now fans are wondering whether the "NDA" MC is sharing these moments with a special someone, as folks recently spotted her out with Torrey Craig in New York City. New relationship rumors are hot off the presses...