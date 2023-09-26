Megan Thee Stallion Shares Emotional Thank You To Beyonce: “EVERYTHING TO ME!!!”

Megan Thee Stallion thanked Beyonce on Instagram, Tuesday, after the legendary singer brought her out for her Houston show at NRG Stadium on September 23. She says that she's been overcome with emotion while reflecting on the moment.

“Yall i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment!" Megan captioned the post. "I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you [queen bee emoji] thank you thank you thank you for everything.” Fans chimed in with supportive messages in the comments section. One wrote: “You deserve this and more Meg [heart emojis] so many of us are crying, laughing with you and cheering you on. Keep winning!” Kash Doll added: “Man that have to be a helluva feeling congratulations Meg!”

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Megan's performance with Beyonce comes as she prepares to release new music. Speaking with Billboard for a recent interview, Megan spoke about entering a new "chapter." "It’s definitely coming very soon," she revealed. "I’m really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters, and now I’m starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new. I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I’m trying different things. I got a lot of things that I produced with Ju and with some new producers."

Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On Performing With Beyonce

Megan also performed her new collaboration with Cardi B, "Bongos," at the MTV Video Music Awards, earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Megan on HotNewHipHop.

