Beyonce Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion For Renaissance Tour Hometown Show In Houston

Beyoncé had a special guest for fans at her hometown show in Houston this weekend. Fellow Houston songstress Megan The Stallion joined Beyoncé on stage during the September 23 show at NRG Stadium. The two musical powerhouses performed together, with Megan rocking a camo bodysuit. Megan flexed her twerking prowess before giving her co-star a hearty "I love you Beyoncé!" during an ad-lib exchange. The crowd at NRG Stadium went absolutely wild for the pair, who were bathed in an intense red light during most of their performance. "I was there. And the stadium was shaking. The energy was insane. Houston you WIN ❤️🙌," one fan wrote on social media.

However, Megan's appearance won't come as a surprise to many eagle-eyed fans. Last weekend, it was reported that Megan had pulled out of the Global Citizen Fest in New York, which also took place on September 23. Internet sleuths put the pieces together and reasoned that Megan had likely received an offer to guest with Beyoncé in their shared hometown. This was confirmed earlier this week when sources told various outlets that Megan had chosen to perform with Beyoncé instead. It's unknown if Megan will be joining Beyoncé for the second show in Houston.

Beyoncé Visits Childhood Home

However, a Houston talent link-up wasn't the only thing that Beyoncé did while in Texas. Beyoncé and her mother were seen posting up in front of Beyoncé's childhood home, appearing to be engaged in a little photoshoot. Elsewhere, Beyoncé also teased new merch from the tour, including a t-shirt that reads "You're the visual, baby".

Sadly, the Renaissance Tour is coming to an end. As of September 24, there are just three shows left on the tour that began back in May. Beyoncé will play her hometown once more on September 24 before heading to New Orleans on September 27. The final concert of the tour is a scheduled stop in Kansas City, which was delayed from earlier in September. What's been your favorite moment of the Renaissance Tour? Let us know in the comments.

