Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan To See Her Show After He Couldn’t Board Plane

Beyonce has always been first and foremost about her fans more than anyone else. Now, she's once again proving that she will do anything to provide each and every one of her fans with a good time. Earlier this week, a fan named Jon Hetherington told the story of how he missed out on the Renaissance tour stop in Seattle. He wasn't able to board the plane as his wheelchair was too tall which caused him to miss the show. He claimed in his video that he's been "waiting 25 years" to see Bey perform.

Her fans online spread the video around immediately and got the attention of her management. Bey's team managed to secure Hetherington a flight to another one of her shows, this time in Arlington, TX. They arranged all of his transportation so he could see Beyonce perform in person and he even got to meet both the singer and her mother Tina Knowles. Fans in the comments of a repost telling the story poured out love for Bey and her generosity for her fans. "I knew Beyoncé would do this, she sees everything lol," and "Beyoncé ain’t gone comment on no blog but she will show up and show out for her folks everytime!!," two of the top comments read. Check out the post below.

Beyonce Makes Sure Disabled Fan Can See Her Show

Earlier this month, Beyonce celebrated her birthday. She had a show booked in Los Angeles on the actual day of her birthday and her fans brought her a good present. They absolutely nailed her viral "ENERGY" silent challenge. She also got a rare appearance from Diana Ross, who joined her on-stage to sing her happy birthday.

Privately, Bey celebrated her big day with friends and family on a private island. She rented out villas for the people closest to her to enjoy a few days in paradise and celebrate her birthday. What do you think of Beyonce flying out a disabled fan to one of her shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

