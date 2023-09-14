Beyonce Rents Out Private Island Villa For Her Birthday

Beyonce celebrated her birthday earlier this month. On the day itself, she had a very public celebration playing one of the biggest and best shows on her Renaissance tour yet. The fans gave her a gift in the form of absolutely nailing her viral "ENERGY" challenge with the entire stadium going silent at just the right moment. She also secured an extremely rare on-stage appearance from Diana Ross who joined Bey to sing her happy birthday. Ross later explained that she was just paying her back for Bey singing happy birthday to her for her 75th a few years ago.

But Beyonce also had a private birthday celebration and it was VERY private. We got a tease of the event on social media when she shared some pics of her and Jay-Z celebrating her big day and an ultra-rare photo with both her parents. Now TMZ have more details on her B-day celebration. Their sources say that she rented out the entirety of a place called Mermaid Bay, a private island in French Polynesia. The vacation immediately followed her birthday night performance and saw the couple, their family, and a large group of others staying until at least September 8.

Beyonce's Various Birthday Celebrations

Keeping up with every Beyonce news story is a lot of work. That's probably why earlier this week USA Today made a job listing for a reporter to specifically cover the singer. The role sought someone to cover every aspect of Bey's career, economic and cultural impact, and fan base.

That job posting followed another one earlier this week looking for a Taylor Swift reporter. Both artists are coming towards the end of their massive new tours. The Renaissance and Eras Tours have been making headlines all summer so it's no surprise that covering both artists has become its own specialty. What do you think of Beyonce renting out the bay of a private island for her birthday celebration? Let us know in the comment section below.

