Soulja Boy Says 2023 VMAs Were “Wack”: “Where Was Drake? Where Was Beyonce?”

Soulja Boy says that he wasn’t impressed by the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, he asked where Travis Scott, Drake, Beyonce, JAY-Z, and more stars were during the night. He also shared a fan's post about him not being invited to perform.

“VMAs was Wack,” he began in one post. “No Travis and he just dropped best album. No lil baby. Where was 50 cent ain’t this 50 years of hip hop? Fuck this Shit free thug.” He then added: “Why young boy ain’t ever perform at VMAs or BET? Music game Fucked up let the real ones shine,” while retweeting a fan’s post that reads: “Wack without you Draco! All this folks copied you style all day long. I'm hurt.”

Soulja Boy On Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his SouljaWorld tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Later, he asked: “I mean where was Drake? Where was Beyonce? Jay z? Ye? Mtv fell off simple. Let’s see what they do next year. Not impressed. At all." As for which artists did perform at the ceremony, many stars still made appearances. Big names included Nicki Minaj, Metro Boomin, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

Soulja Boy Calls Out The VMAs

Plenty of headline-making moments occurred too, such as Cardi B and Offset pretending to have sex in the bathroom and Nicki Minaj debuting new music, among other moments. Check out Soulja Boy's opinion of the night below.

