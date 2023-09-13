Ice Spice Accepts Best New Artist Award At VMAs

Ice Spice received well-deserved recognition last night at the 2023 MTV VMAs. In a televised moment, Ice Spice graciously accepted the Best New Artist award. The rising star had been the clear fan favorite to receive this honor at this year's award show, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12. When Ice Spice's name was announced, she appeared overwhelmed with joy, basking in a standing ovation as she took center stage. Amid the cheers of the audience, she expressed her profound gratitude for the award and became visibly tearful during her heartfelt acceptance speech.

“Thank you so much. Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool,” Ice Spice said with a wide smile. “I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager James. I want to thank my producer Riot, for making the best music with me." "Shout out to all the other nominees in this category," she added. "I want to thank my label 10K and Capitol for always supporting me. And of course God. Without God none of this would be possible!” She concluded her speech with a shoutout to her hometown, saying, "Shout out the Bronx. Period!"

Read More: Sexyy Red Reveals Why She Looked Bored At The VMAs

Ice Spice Gets Emotional During Speech

Other nominees in the category included GloRilla, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, and Reneé Rapp. Ice Spice's win in this category signifies an inaugural win, marking the sixth consecutive year that a female artist has won the title of Best New Artist. This makes the sixth consecutive year that a female artist has claimed the Best New Artist award. The previous female winners include Cardi B (2018), Billie Eilish (2019), Doja Cat (2019), Olivia Rodrigo (2021), and Dove Cameron (2022).

Undoubtedly, Ice Spice has had quite the year. The rapper, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, became recognized for her track "Munch (Feelin' U)," which went viral on TikTok and exploded her into stardom. Her popularity soared through collaborations with PinkPantheress on "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," Nicki Minaj on "Princess Diana" and "Barbie Girl," and Taylor Swift on a "Karma" remix. In January, Ice Spice unveiled her EP, Like...? featuring "Gangsta Boo" alongside Lil TJay. It was that collaboration that marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This achievement is truly remarkable, especially considering that Ice Spice is still classified as a new artist, and all of her recent successes have materialized within just one year.

Read More: VMAs 2023: Full List Of Winners Revealed