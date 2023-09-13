Sexyy Red Reveals Why She Looked Bored At The VMAs

Sexyy Red is someone who has been having a massive moment in the music industry right now. Overall, she is actually quite beloved by the fans. Although some believe her music lacks depth, others love the approach she takes to songwriting. She has quite a few bangers out there, and she also has a loveable personality. At this point, it feels like she can absolutely do no wrong. Moreover, her efforts have gotten her invited to awards shows, such as the MTV Video Music Awards.

Yes, that's right, in her first year on the scene, Sexyy Red was invited to the VMAs. This is always a huge night for music, and the fans at home are usually the ones who get the most out of it. Regardless, Sexyy was there and she was wearing a cute pink dress that fans seemed to enjoy quite a bit. However, during the actual show, it appeared as though she was bored of what was happening. This subsequently led to viral photos of her looking a bit annoyed at what was going down. Luckily, she took to Twitter to reveal what truly happened.

Sexyy Red Reveals What Happened

Essentially, the rapper was just very hungry. At multiple points during the night, she took to Twitter to showcase her displeasure with the lack of food that was on display. She figured there was going to be a lot more to choose from. However, the only thing being offered were some drinks here and there. Needles to say, the artist just wanted the night to end so that she could go out and get some sort of food. If only they could have let the guests Uber some food over to the venue.

Perhaps Sexyy Red will be the catalyst for the VMAs to go out and get some much-needed food for its guests, in the future. After all, it is a long show that ends with people getting very hungry. Let us know what you thought of the Video Music Awards, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

