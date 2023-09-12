IShowSpeed Goes Wild To Sexyy Redd, Kai Cenat Hilariously Reacts On Stream

No matter who you are, where you're from, or what you listen to, odds are that if you've heard "Pound Town," it's been stuck in your head at least once. After all, it's hard to not know about Sexyy Red these days, one of rap's biggest rising stars that's already near the top. Moreover, her artistry took the world by storm recently, and its viral nature made her a sensation on social media. Other social media sensations, streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, recently played some of the St. Louis MC's music during a live session. Speed in particular went wild dancing to it as Cenat's alleged girlfriend (as reported by Drama Alert and unconfirmed by other sources) sang along.

Furthermore, Kai Cenat watched on as IShowSpeed nearly threw it back because of how much he was getting into it. His befuddled facial expression was hilarious, and goes to show that these guys can really make engaging content out of thin air. Well, sometimes they poison the thin air for that, as Speed let out a fart or four, to be exact. Regardless, it seems like they had a great time over the weekend for the Sidemen's charity match.

Read More: IShowSpeed Crushes KSI In Foot Race

Kai Cenat Watches In Shock As IShowSpeed Shows His Sexyy Red Fandom

In fact, we got to see a lot of the fun from the soccer game, as well, which involved a lot of popular online figures. However, that didn't come without its fair share of teasing and banter between the opposing sides. For example, KSI labeled his fellow streaming giant as "IShowMeat," referencing his now-infamous flashing incident. The YouTuber, boxer, and rapper kept at it until IShowSpeed started barking at him loudly, which made him back off. "Fix your beard, bro," Speed teased back.

Meanwhile, we're sure that this won't be the last time that either of the two give a shoutout to the "SkeeYee" spitter. Maybe they actually link up in the future; Cenat in particular is known to host a rapper or two on his streams. Either way, these three will probably end off their big years with a bang. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Sexyy Red.

Read More: Sexyy Red Teases New Song, Social Media Reacts