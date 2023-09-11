IShowSpeed Torments Kai Cenat And His Alleged New Girlfriend

IShowSpeed is easily one of the biggest names in the streaming world right now. Overall, the exact same thing can be said of Kai Cenat. These two are incredible at what they do, even if sometimes they are controversial. Speed is certainly the most controversial of the two. Meanwhile, Cenat is the bigger star who is seen as less of a brand risk. Ultimately, this is because Speed is younger and sometimes, he lets his youthful instincts get in the way of proper common sense. Consequently, he does things that get him in a lot of trouble.

Regardless, the two got to link up over the weekend following the Sidemen charity match in which Speed played for the YouTube All-Stars. Speed got to take a penalty kick in the match, although he ended up missing. As for his recent stream with Cenat, he was on with the megastar's new alleged girlfriend. We say "alleged" as Drama Alert reports that is who she is, although a concrete confirmation of this was not found. Either way, the stream was entertaining and there were plenty of antics.

Read More: Adin Ross Accused Of Baiting Fans Into Hating IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed x Kai Cenat

In the video clip above, you can see the three all sitting next to each other. That's when IShowSpeed begins to pass gas on his friends. Overall, it is a pretty juvenile thing to do although he is a young guy who probably still sees fart humor as the pinnacle of comedy. Kai and his friend were disgusted by the whole ordeal although they did crack some smiles. Needless to say, Speed's entire goal was accomplished in the end.

The entire world of livestreaming and Twitch has been fascinating to watch over the years. Many are becoming massive celebrities and are even being considered for films and television. Over the coming years, the industry is likely to grow to even larger heights. Let us know your thoughts on streaming, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

Read More: IShowSpeed Barks At KSI After He Calls Him “IShowMeat”