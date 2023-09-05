Adin Ross Accused Of Baiting Fans Into Hating IShowSpeed

Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world at this point. Overall, he is the face of Kick, which is a new competitor to Twitch. While on this platform, Ross has ruffled quite a few feathers. However, he continues to amass a ton of adoring fans. His fanbase goes wherever he does, and they also follow every single narrative he chooses to push. If he begins hating on a creator, his fans will hate that creator too.

Over the past few months, Ross has been mourning his friendship with fellow creator IShowSpeed. Adin claims that Speed no longer texts him. Overall, this has led to some claiming that Speed abandoned Adin, especially while he was going through hard times. In a recent stream, Adin even claimed to have sent multiple paragraphs to Speed via text, however, he never replied. According to Drama Alert, Speed’s camera man Slipz was made aware of this by a random Twitter user.

Adin Ross Called Out

IShowSpeed’s camera man Slipz calls Adin Ross out for baiting his fans into hating on Speed for ignoring his calls. pic.twitter.com/BstR8fNmGK — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 4, 2023

Slipz replied to the person, stating that Ross’ comments are all for show. “He’s texting the wrong number and knows that he just baiting y’all,” Slipz wrote. Overall, this is a pretty hefty accusation. Effectively, he is saying that Adin is manipulating his viewers so that Speed looks like a bad person. Overall, it would be a huge stain on Ross’ character if it were true. Although, these are simply just allegations right now. It is one of those things that will prove extremely difficult to prove.

Hopefully, Ross and Speed are able to mend their friendship at some point. For a lot of fans, this was a dynamic streaming duo that always led to great content. Let us know how you feel about the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories involving the biggest personalities.

