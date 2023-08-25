Ryan Garcia Floors Adin Ross And Neon During Sparring Session

It was not a good day for Adin Ross. He rolled up to a boxing gym to spar with Ryan Garcia, ESPN‘s #6 junior welterweight. 23-1 in his steadily growing career, he most recently comes off a loss against Gervonta Davis. But back to Ross for a moment. While at the gym, Ross tried to schmooze with Floyd Mayweather, who was also in attendance. However, Mayweather was having none of it, leading to a pretty harsh ego check for Ross.

Then Ross stepped into the ring with his friend Neon, with the pair attempting to take down Garcia together. Ross and Neon are clearly messing around, and honestly wasting Garcia’s team. Garcia is having none of it and floors both internet personalities in less than a minute. A 36-second clip of the session ends with a very shaken Ross trying to call for a timeout as Garcia dances around the ring. It’s a pretty pathetic display from Ross, who got his ego checked for the second time in less than an hour.

Read More: Adin Ross torn to shreds by stream chat after spending too long looking at his sister’s OnlyFans content

Adin Ross Can’t Catch A Break

ryan garcia just 2 v 1 adin ross & neon and beat they ass 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l5tjJyHqmK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 24, 2023

The clip, like the Mayweather one, is evidence that Ross ain’t shit in the “real world”. He can have his little internet personality and raking in thousands of viewers and millions of dollars. But the minute he steps outside that bubble, he’s no one. His usual larger-than-life act immediately disappears as he begs Garcia to ease up. Again, this happened less than 30 seconds after Ross entered the ring. It really drives home that Ross may cosplay the lifestyle but at the end of the day, he really ain’t shit.

However, it’s not the first time in recent weeks that Ross has been checked by the reality of his situation. During a call with Fousey last week, Ross became outraged to learn that Fousey had been texting with Ross’ sister Naomi. Despite the texts not being particularly egregious, Ross threw a massive tantrum. Going off Ross’ reaction alone, you’d think that Fousey was fucking Naomi right in front of him. But no, Ross has recently seen his whole facade collapse recently. He’s just a guy who found fame streaming online and running his mouth. Additionally, Travis Scott’s manager recently told him that he aint’ shit and considered a literal brand risk.

Read More: Charleston Ross tearfully attempts to walk back Holocaust denial and Nazi salute live stream

[via]