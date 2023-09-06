Jake Paul Pummels Adin Ross In Sparring Session

Jake Paul has become the latest fighter to humble Adin Ross. Ross has been on an IRL stream tour as of late, with a focus on sparring with a number of high-profile fighters. None of them have gone well for him. He lasted just 36 seconds against Ryan Garcia. Furthermore, he told Dillon Danis that he had “shit his pants” during their sparring session. The problem is that Ross does not appear to take the sparring seriously. Every video sees him talk a big game and then immediately start cowering and trying to laugh it off as “just jokes” when his opponent actually attempts to put him through his paces.

Furthermore, in the videos circulating of his stream with Paul, Ross drops his guard so quickly that Paul nearly clocks him with a hook to the jaw. However, Paul is able to pull the punch in time and instead uses it to push Ross into the corner. A doubled-over Ross attempts to charge Paul, who neatly sidesteps out of the way before working Ross again. In the final clip of the video, shared by Happy Punch on X, Paul works Ross against the ropes with easy before dropping him to the mat.

Maybe Adin Ross Should Stop Trying To Spar With Actual Boxers

Adin Ross has been dropped by Ryan Garcia, Dillon Danis and now Jake Paul in the last 10 days 😭 pic.twitter.com/kD2DGkUvJH — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 5, 2023

It is painfully clear at this point that Adin Ross has absolutely no business being inside a boxing ring. For all this trash talk and peacocking, he immediately loses it all when even mildly challenged by an actual boxer. It’s just another thing to add to this sad streamer’s resume. It really drives home that Ross may cosplay the lifestyle but at the end of the day, he really ain’t shit.

However, it’s not the first time in recent weeks that Ross has been checked by the reality of his situation. During a call with Fousey last week, Ross became outraged to learn that Fousey had been texting with Ross’ sister Naomi. Despite the texts not being particularly egregious, Ross threw a massive tantrum. Going off Ross’ reaction alone, you’d think that Fousey was fucking Naomi right in front of him. But no, Ross has recently seen his whole facade collapse recently. He’s just a guy who found fame streaming online and running his mouth. Additionally, Travis Scott’s manager recently told him that he aint’ shit and considered a literal brand risk.

