Adin Ross Gets His Ego Checked By Floyd Mayweather

Never meet your heroes, they say. Adin Ross recently had a very awkward encounter with champion boxer Floyd Mayweather. During a recent stream at Mayweather’s gym, Ross tried to link up with Money, only to get a firm check on his ego. As he approaches Mayweather’s crew ringside, Ross is told to stop filming. The rest of the clip takes place with his camera looking at the floor as snippets of their interaction can be heard.

“Where’s my check? Can’t be filming me for free,” Mayweather can be heard saying with a laugh. “I ain’t go no money, bro, I’m broke. I want to get money, like you,” Ross responds. However, Mayweather immediately called cap on that, referring to Ross’ contract with Kick, “My boy here saying that you got that NBA money,” Mayweather says. This refers to the rumors that Kick signed Ross to a two-year, $150 million deal. Kick’s founder, Trainwrecks, claims that this number is false. “Not that NBA money, bro…” Ross replied, trying to deflect. The background noise makes it hard to hear the rest of the conversation but Mayweather appears to bring up Charleston White. “I got a problem with him, I don’t mess with him,” Ross quickly says. “Dude said he wanted to r-word my sister.”

Ross Put In Line By Mayweather

floyd mayweather just egoed THE FUCK out of adin ross 😂😂🤣 https://t.co/0O4yrOH4rA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 25, 2023

Furthermore, the clip is a hard reality check for the rising generation of “streaming celebrities”. For all his bravado, Ross is immediately humbled by the iconic boxer. His usual larger-than-life act immediately disappears as he struggles to find the words to keep up with Mayweather’s verbal dissection. It really drives home that Ross may cosplay the lifestyle but at the end of the day, he really ain’t shit.

However, it’s not the first time in recent weeks that Ross has been checked by the reality of his situation. During a call with Fousey last week, Ross became outraged to learn that Fousey had been texting with Ross’ sister Naomi. Despite the texts not being particularly egregious, Ross threw a massive tantrum. Going off Ross’ reaction alone, you’d think that Fousey was fucking Naomi right in front of him. But no, Ross has recently seen his whole facade collapse recently. He’s just a guy who found fame streaming online and running his mouth. Additionally, Travis Scott’s manager recently told him that he aint’ shit and considered a literal brand risk.

