Charleston White Cries Over Adin Ross Situation, Says He’s “Playing A Character Online”

The Charleston White saga has been bizarre.

Charleston White has become one of the more prominent provocateurs in the online space as of late. However, for many people, his whole schtick has gotten pretty stale. Although he used to go after the likes of Boosie Badazz, he now finds himself popping off on other internet celebrities. A great example of this is the fact that he has had some smoke for none other than Adin Ross. The two have been hanging out, although things have certainly devolved into a whole mess.

As we reported just a few days ago, Charleston White made some extremely antisemitic remarks about Adin. Moreover, he also said that he would r*pe his sister, among other things. Overall, these comments were made following a heated discussion that took place during a livestream. Adin’s friend Prime was part of this conversation, and it ultimately provoked White into unleashing some horrific language. Subsequently, the online personality was criticized, and he has since responded.

Charleston White Saga Continues

As do all things, Charleston White, it appears as though his apology has gone viral. In the video clip up above, you can see that he apologized for his language. Moreover, he noted that he never wanted things to get to where they are now. He also said that he is simply “playing a character online.” Furthermore, he was crying during the clip, or at least he made it appear that way. There is always the slight chance that he was just hamming things up here for the cameras. Especially as he started opining about gay men and sexual harassment.

For now, it remains to be seen if Adin and White will ever do content together again. If one thing is for sure, however, it is that White has exposed himself for being nothing more than an act. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

