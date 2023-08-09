Charleston White Argues With Waitress On Adin Ross’ Livestream

Charleston White recently joined popular Kick streamer Adin Ross during a livestream alongside Twitch and gaming content creator Felix “xQc.” The trio was seen on camera grabbing some grub at Dick’s Last Resort. The popular restaurant chain is known for its staff who intentionally provide “bad service.” However, it doesn’t seem like Charleston White was a fan. At one point, he even questioned, “Is this a prank or something?”

The video shows the waitress walking up to the crew, rudely taking their orders, as well as doling out a few insults. In response, Charleston White seemed to match the waitress’s energy and, at one point, joined in on the fun himself. He began requesting a “white waitress,” as well as telling the server to “do your job, b*tch!” He continued: “[You] [need] [to] shut yo motherf*cking ass up, hoe.”

Who Is Charleston White?

Charleston White gained notoriety online from sharing stories of his criminal past. The Texas native is known for his controversial take on Hip Hop, politics, and social injustice issues — like the murder of George Floyd. He’s also made headlines for his commentary on the death of the late rapper DMX, as well as the deaths of Nipsey Hussle and King Von. He’s even feuded with Soulja Boy, where they traded jabs back and forth online.

In other related news, White recently turned down a proposed fight with West Coast rapper Bricc Baby. Back in June, Charleston White claimed that he was responsible for Bricc Baby’s arrest and snitched on him, leading the rapper to challenge White to a fight. However, the provocateur didn’t seem too interested. In fact, he set a particular term for the fight that makes reference to deeper beef: he has to tussle with Calboy before getting at White. “The other stipulation is, you gotta go see Calboy. If you don’t go fight Calboy, you can’t fight me. So I will never ever in my life fight- what’s his name? Bricc Baby. You think you finna hit a lick out me, n***a. That n***a say, ‘If I turn down the fight.’ Guess what, I’m turning it down,” White said on Instagram Live around that time.

