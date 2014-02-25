For those unaware, Soulja Boy is a successful rapper, producer, actor and businessman. He was born in Chicago, but later moved to Mississippi to pursue a hip-hop career.

In 2005, he started using the web to his advantage, posting some of his music on sites like SoundClick, YouTube and MySpace. In 2007 he released "Crank That" along with his first independent album and an online video tutorial of the official "Crank That" dance. Both the song and dance blew up, and a few months later, Soulja Boy was a household name.

By now, over 10 million people have accessed his MySpace page. In 2004, he started his own label Stacks On Deck Entertainment, and while he's signed multiple artists, he remains the only artist to release an album on the label. Stay tuned for updates on his career.