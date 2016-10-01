internet beef
- MusicDoja Cat Reveals An Artist Almost Started Beef With Her Over A Bad ImpersonationFolks have their theories as to who this other artist is, but Doja's moral of the story is to take it easy on the energy drinks next time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden & Adin Ross Trade More Blows Over Streamers In Hip-HopEbro Darden got in the mix during the most recent episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast" fueled more division between.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueface & Soulja Boy Beef Escalates As Latter Threatens A ShootoutThe last development in this feud was a series of deleted and threatening tweets from Soulja, and Blue stepping on one of his plaques.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralCharleston White Cries Over Adin Ross Situation, Says He's "Playing A Character Online"The Charleston White saga has been bizarre.By Alexander Cole
- TV50 Cent Told "Power" Cast About Strategic Beef With "Empire" To Get More PromoAccording to series actor Rotimi, Fif knew that he had to do something big in order to compete with Fox.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTasha K & Wack 100 Go Back & Forth On Social Media In Bizarre BeefBoth are making claims and bringing up dirt about each other after Wack and R. Kelly accused Tasha of being a police informant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Akademiks Reignites Freddie Gibbs Beef On His BirthdayIt's "The Prize" versus Spreddie once again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Says He Gave Lil Baby His Address To FightThe streamer claims that the Atlanta native doesn't want the smoke.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Get Into Heated Back And ForthAfter involving himself in the recent rumors surrounding Diddy and Yung Miami, the "Material Girl" rapper is sticking up for his best friend.By Isaac Fontes
- BeefBlac Youngsta Says He's Done With Internet Beef, Immediately Spews ThreatsBlac Youngsta says he's done with internet beef before saying that anybody who tries him on the internet is "gone die".By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLil Baby Says Alexis Skyy "Lied On Me" & Talks Relationship With JaydaLil Baby talked about the recent internet beef between Jayda, the mother of his son, and Alexis Skyy. By Erika Marie
- MusicHazel-E Disrespects Winnie Harlow, Makes Fun Of Her VitiligoIt all began because Hazel-E accused City Girls of biting her record.By Erika Marie
- MusicHazel-E Starts Rift With City Girls After Insinuating They Copied Her Song For "Act Up"Yung Miami said City Girls didn't steal anything from anybody.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Calls Bravo Reality Star A "Hoe" & Tells Her Fiancé To Run Him His MoneyNew 50 beef is on the horizon.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug & YFN Lucci Reignite Feud Following "Slap" CommentsThe two continued to threaten each other on social media.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAdrien Broner Threatens To "Punch The Testosterone" Out Of Andrew 'Delivert' CaldwellThe boxer and the viral sensation are going back and forth.By Erika Marie
- MusicDon Q Blasts Kodak Black For Sharing Fake DM: "You Could've Hit Me Direct"Don Q addresses the alleged DM Kodak Black posted on Instagram.By Aron A.
- NewsMeek Mill Says He's Done With Beefing On The InternetAt a Funk Flex-hosted event, Meek Mill pledges to no longer participate in beefs via the Internet. "Any n*gga you hear say somethin' about Meek Milly, tell 'em to handle me on sight." By Angus Walker