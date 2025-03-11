Wack 100 Allegedly Threatens To Kill Aaron The Plumber And His Mom Following Ray J Altercation

Aaron the Plumber is an internet personality who has been going extremely viral as of late. Overall, he got his start on the infamous pop the balloon YouTube show. Subsequently, Zeus Network made him a personality on their shows. The man is known for having a short temper and this has ultimately made him into a viral social media star. Although some feel like his fame is contrived, others love his personality. However, one person who isn't a fan, is Wack 100. In fact, in a leaked phone call, Wack threatened to have Aaron The Plumber and his mother killed. Why? Because of an altercation with Ray J.

"[Wack 100] wants to kill me and my mom because I want to fight his coward homie for spitting on me and getting a gun," Aaron the Plumber wrote. "I told him there are bloods crips and pirus upset about me getting spit on and they want to get active. Me I’m just trying to fight with no guns. Now my mom’s life is threatened and mine. Yall can kill me but you still come COWARDS that need guns because i’ll fight all of yall… They don’t do this to other gang members they want to kill a plumber for being a MAN and standing on what’s right. Ray J need his a#% kicked! You dont invite someone somewhere then allow something like that to happen. I got to cancel my bookings because they might be trying to kill me like he said in the recording."

Who is Aaron The Plumber?

So to recap, who exactly is Aaron The Plumber in the first place? Well, we do know that he is, indeed, a plumber as made evident by his social media. His first true claim to fame was on Episode 11 of Arlette Amuli's infamous YouTube show "Pop The Baloon or Find Love." His appearance proved controversial thanks to the rude way in which he talked to many of the women. After being rejected by the vast majority of contestants, he was angry and it resulted in some severe insults.