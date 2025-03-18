Ray J Clowned Over Bizarre Comments During Nightclub Appearance

Ray J is getting clowned on social media after a fan uploaded a video of him speaking during a recent nightclub appearance. In the video, he explains that he’s looking for a girl, but is on a strict budget. “I’m not being thirsty… like, I want a girl tonight,” he tells the crowd in the video, as caught by The Shade Room. “And I got a budget… is that wrong for having a budget?… It’s like 5 to 10 bands — 5 to 10 bands to be with me tonight! Is there somebody out there?”

In response to the fan who posted it on TikTok, one user wrote: “Why is he so comfortable doing this? Is this normal?” Another wrote: “He dead serious. He don’t wanna give away what he willing to spend but he willing to spend.” Others laughed about him claiming to not be thirsty.

Read More: Wack 100 Allegedly Threatens To Kill Aaron The Plumber And His Mom Following Ray J Altercation

Ray J & Princess Love's Relationship

The nightclub incident isn’t the first time Ray J has made headlines lately. According to TMZ, he recently got into a heated confrontation with his estranged wife, Princess Love. Love ended up calling the police, alleging that Ray J was shouting and being aggressive, while possibly under the influence. The two first announced their divorce, last year. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” they said in a statement at the time.