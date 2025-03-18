Ray J Clowned Over Bizarre Comments During Nightclub Appearance

BY Cole Blake 249 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soul Train Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ray J attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Ray J admitted that he was looking for love, but also was on a strict financial budget for the late night out.

Ray J is getting clowned on social media after a fan uploaded a video of him speaking during a recent nightclub appearance. In the video, he explains that he’s looking for a girl, but is on a strict budget. “I’m not being thirsty… like, I want a girl tonight,” he tells the crowd in the video, as caught by The Shade Room. “And I got a budget… is that wrong for having a budget?… It’s like 5 to 10 bands — 5 to 10 bands to be with me tonight! Is there somebody out there?”

In response to the fan who posted it on TikTok, one user wrote: “Why is he so comfortable doing this? Is this normal?” Another wrote: “He dead serious. He don’t wanna give away what he willing to spend but he willing to spend.” Others laughed about him claiming to not be thirsty.

Ray J & Princess Love's Relationship
@daijame #RayJ came to Philly acting up 😂😂😭 Millennium Tour night. #philly ♬ original sound - Daija ME

The nightclub incident isn’t the first time Ray J has made headlines lately. According to TMZ, he recently got into a heated confrontation with his estranged wife, Princess Love. Love ended up calling the police, alleging that Ray J was shouting and being aggressive, while possibly under the influence. The two first announced their divorce, last year. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” they said in a statement at the time.

In other news, Ray J recently opened up about nearly coming to blows with Diddy’s children back in October. Speaking with VladTV, he explained that the kids simply misunderstood his previous comments about the Bad Boy mogul. Diddy is currently behind bars while awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
