Ray J Reveals If Princess Love Still Wants A Divorce After Messy Sukihana Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 1.6K Views
2021 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2021 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Princess Love recently exposed some explicit text messages Ray J allegedly exchanged with Sukihana.

Last month, things between Ray J, Princess Love, and Sukihana took an interesting turn when the latter hopped online to share some messages she allegedly received from Princess. In them, Princess appears to ask Suki to tell Ray J that she's no longer interested in him. In response, Princess shared a few screenshots of her own. She exposed various explicit text messages Ray J allegedly exchanged with Sukihana.

Suki later suggested that Ray J was "in love" with her, prompting Princess to set the record straight. "I'm more bothered by the fact that y'all think I want him," she wrote in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "She's not the only one I texted." Now, Ray J has provided fans with an update on his relationship with Princess, revealing whether or not they're still going their separate ways. “She want to do it sometimes,” he said of an official split during a recent livestream. He continued, claiming that if Princess decided she wanted a divorce, “that’s it” for him.

Ray J Says He & Princess Love Are Legally Separated, She Wants A Divorce "Sometimes"

“When you make a vow, and you promise somebody something… then if that don’t work, then just gotta go back to like being like all the way up. And then if you ever want to like slow it down again that’s the only person you could do it with because that was the agreement,” he also added. “The papers, yeah, that’s one thing, but like, we ‘divorced,’ we not really like that, but not all the way... But we legally separated and s**t.”

All of this comes just a few months after Princess called Ray J out on her Instagram Story for dragging their children into an alleged domestic dispute. "This is the only time I'm going to address this," she began at the time. "I've been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully. But what you're not going to do is traumatize, manipulate, and gaslight my kids when you can't do it to me anymore. I'll save my videos for the judge."

