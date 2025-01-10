Ray J Promises Explosive Rant After Sukihana’s Boyfriend Taunts Him With Chain

2025 is off to a rough start for Ray J.

It looks like 2025 is off to a rough start for Ray J, as recently, he got into a fiery exchange with Sukihana's boyfriend Snoop. This week, Snoop posted a video of himself wearing what appears to be Ray J's chain. He challenged him to come get it back, taunting him in various social media posts. Snoop even shared a screenshot of some alleged texts from Ray J, in which he appears to threaten to send the cops.

In response, the personality hopped online to address the situation, making it clear that he was fed up with both Snoop and Sukihana. "I'm tired of females and dudes trying to press me and thinking that it's gonna turn out sweet," he explained, teasing an explosive upcoming livestream. "This might be one of the most all-time rants I've ever done. I'm doing it on Twitch, and my first topic is Suki. My first topic is Suki and her boyfriend. Yeah, a lot of weird sh*t is happening this morning, y'all."

Ray J Teases Twitch Stream Amid Sukihana & Snoop Drama

He went on, continuing to tease the upcoming stream and claiming that Sukihana is "trippin'." This is far from the only drama he and Suki have gotten wrapped up in as of late, however. Late last month, Ray J's ex Princess Love also took to social media to put both of them on blast. She posted some explicit screenshots featuring their wild alleged DMs.

Suki went on to claim that Ray J was "in love" with her, though he's kept quiet about the debacle. Princess Love proceeded to follow up in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section, claiming to be over her longtime partner for good. "I'm more bothered by the fact that y'all think I want him," she wrote. "She's not the only one I texted."